Houston Weather: Rainy Sunday, Dry New Year's Day, colder Wednesday

Meteorologist Collin Myers says rain is moving out, but the cold air remains

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Good morning! A chilly start for some, today will finish out with scattered showers and highs in the low 50's. Most of the activity will be light rain showers, but we could hear a few rumbles of thunder this afternoon.

Light rain will continue to fall off and on through early Monday. But the rain should clear before your New Year's Eve festivities begin.

The first day of 2019 looks nice with partly sunny skies and mild temperatures. A cold front changes our weather pattern on Wednesday bringing in cooler air and more rain. We could actually get our first freeze of 2019 on Thursday or Friday morning. A light wintry mix is possible to our west on Wednesday, perhaps as far south as Waco or Austin, as models continue to hint. For us, a cold rain looks most likely.

Have a safe and happy New Year! -Collin

