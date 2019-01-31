Houston Weather: Rainy evening south of I-10

Scattered showers continue in a widespread fashion south of I-10 this evening. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the disturbance causing this rain is pushing eastward and should take most of the rain along with it before midnight. The highest rain totals will occur near the coast and should be less than an inch. north of Houston there will be hardly any rain at all.It still looks like our atmosphere will be drier for Friday, but plenty of clouds will stick around as temperatures get closer to 70. A fast-moving disturbance coming in Saturday will bring back a better chance of showers and even a few rumbles of thunder.If you're sick of the cold weather, you're in luck as temperatures climb well into the 70s by Sunday. Travis says when the warm, humid air crosses over the cooler shelf waters of the Gulf, thick sea fog will form near the coast and may linger for several days around Galveston and the bays.Right now it looks like the next cold front won't reach us until after Wednesday. That's when the sea fog will disperse and high temperatures will dip back into the 50s.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.