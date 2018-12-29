WEATHER

Houston Weather: Rainy and cool this weekend, Dry New Year's Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It was a cloudy and cool day in Southeast Texas. Most of us stayed dry today, but that could change tomorrow. Rain chances go up as we head into Sunday morning. Most of the activity will be light rain showers, but we could hear a few rumbles of thunder tomorrow afternoon.

Light rain will continue to fall off and on through early Monday. But the rain should clear before your New Year's Eve festivities begin.

The first day of 2019 looks nice with partly sunny skies and mild temperatures. A cold front changes our weather pattern on Wednesday bringing in cooler air and more rain. We could actually get our first freeze of 2019 on Thursday or Friday morning.

After a rainy weekend, colder air could be arriving mid-week.
