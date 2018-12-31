WEATHER

Houston Weather: Rain this morning, dry by midnight

Travis says the weather should clear up nicely as we bring in the New Year.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's a cold, wet start to the last day of 2018, but Meteorologist Travis Herzog says it will be dry by the time your New Year's Eve festivities begin

The first day of 2019 looks nice with a partly sunny sky and mild temperatures. A cold front Tuesday night changes our weather pattern on Wednesday bringing in colder air and more rain. We may actually hit our high temperature in the early morning hours on Wednesday. Temperatures should fall as we head into the afternoon. Rain continues into Thursday morning, but clears out by the afternoon hours.

Travis says temperatures in southeast Texas should stay well above freezing while it's raining, but freezing rain and ice are possible in north central Texas, so be aware of that if your plans take you to that part of the state early in the New Year.

Sunshine will take over again as we head into the weekend. Travis says it will cold but sunny for anyone tailgating at NRG Park as the Texans take on the Colts.

