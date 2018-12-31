WEATHER

Houston Weather: Rain Monday morning with dry & cool conditions by Monday night

Travis says it'll be cool out but that shouldn't interfere with your New Year's Eve plans.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It was a rainy and cool Sunday in Southeast Texas. The rainy conditions are expected to continue into Monday morning, but we should dry out in the afternoon. By the time your New Year's Eve festivities begin, we will be looking at cloudy skies and chilly temperatures.

The first day of 2019 looks nice with partly sunny skies and mild temperatures. A cold front changes our weather pattern on Wednesday bringing in cooler air and more rain. We may actually hit our high temperature in the early morning hours on Wednesday. Temperatures should fall as we head into the afternoon. Rain continues into Thursday morning, but clears out by the afternoon hours.

Sunny skies take over the forecast as we head into the end of the week and into the weekend.

