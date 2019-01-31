Houston Weather: Rain this afternoon and evening

A weak disturbance will spark scattered showers today, especially from Houston to the south. 2pm to 5pm will be the window for most of the rain to fall in Houston so take the umbrella when you're picking up the kids. Many of our roads will be wet during the evening rush hour so plan for a slow commute. The highest rain totals will occur near the coast and should be less than a half inch.It now looks like our atmosphere will be drier for Friday, but plenty of clouds will stick around as temperatures get closer to 70. A fast-moving disturbance coming in Saturday will bring a better chance of showers and even a few rumbles of thunder.If you're sick of the cold weather, you're in luck as temperatures climb well into the 70s by Sunday. When the warm, humid air crosses over the cooler shelf waters of the Gulf, thick sea fog will form near the coast and may linger for several days around Galveston and the bays.Right now it looks like the next cold front won't reach us until next Thursday at the earliest. That's when the fog will disperse and high temperatures will dip back into the 50s.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.