WEATHER

Houston Weather: Rain this afternoon and evening

EMBED </>More Videos

A big warm up is on the way, bringing back a chance of rain and thick sea fog along the coast by this weekend.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A weak disturbance will spark scattered showers today, especially from Houston to the south. 2pm to 5pm will be the window for most of the rain to fall in Houston so take the umbrella when you're picking up the kids. Many of our roads will be wet during the evening rush hour so plan for a slow commute. The highest rain totals will occur near the coast and should be less than a half inch.

It now looks like our atmosphere will be drier for Friday, but plenty of clouds will stick around as temperatures get closer to 70. A fast-moving disturbance coming in Saturday will bring a better chance of showers and even a few rumbles of thunder.

If you're sick of the cold weather, you're in luck as temperatures climb well into the 70s by Sunday. When the warm, humid air crosses over the cooler shelf waters of the Gulf, thick sea fog will form near the coast and may linger for several days around Galveston and the bays.

Right now it looks like the next cold front won't reach us until next Thursday at the earliest. That's when the fog will disperse and high temperatures will dip back into the 50s.
Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherone minute weatherweekend weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
WATCH LIVE: Steam rises off Lake Michigan in Chicago
Good Samaritan pays for Chicago homeless people to stay in hotel
Polar vortex: Iowa college student found dead on campus
What is an ice quake?
More Weather
Top Stories
Texas Catholic leaders to release sex abuse list
TIMELINE: Sex abuse allegations mount against Conroe priest
Young woman found with gunshot wound to head in middle of street
Montgomery Co. pastor gets 75 years in prison for child sex abuse
Cody Johnson sings new official song of RodeoHouston
Another major closure planned on I-45 this weekend
Save big at the 'Fill-A-Bag' sale
Good Samaritan pays for Chicago homeless people to stay in hotel
Show More
Teacher, 2 aides accused of abusing children with autism
Houston Puppy Bowl to feature adoptable puppies
Blowtorch used to thaw frozen hydrants during fire
Restaurant owner won't serve customers wearing MAGA hats
Non-profit offers mortgage-free home for military families
More News