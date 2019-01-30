WEATHER

Houston Weather: Rain returns Thursday

A big warm up is on the way, bringing back a chance of rain and thick sea fog along the coast by this weekend.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's a mostly cloudy, cold evening in Houston, but soon you'll be walking around without your winter coat.

Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says moisture will increase again tonight, bringing back a chance of rain by Thursday afternoon. The heaviest showers and storms will be near the upper Texas coastline and offshore in the Gulf, but the rain should spread north into Houston.

It now looks like our atmosphere will be drier for Friday, but plenty of clouds will stick around as temperatures get closer to 70. A fast-moving disturbance coming in Saturday will bring a better chance of showers and evening a few rumbles of thunder Saturday morning, especially north of Houston.

If you're sick of the cold weather, you're in luck as temperatures climb well into the 70s by Sunday. Travis says when the warm, humid air crosses over the cooler shelf waters of the Gulf, thick sea fog will form near the coast and may linger for several days around Galveston and the bays.

Right now it looks like the next cold front won't reach us until next Wednesday at the earliest. That's when the fog will disperse and high temperatures will dip back into the 50s.
