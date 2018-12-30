WEATHER

Houston Weather: Rain Monday morning with dry & cool conditions by Monday night

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Collin Myers says rain is moving out, but the cold air remains

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It was a rainy and cool Sunday in Southeast Texas. The rainy conditions are expected to continue into Monday morning, but we should dry out in the afternoon. By the time your New Year's Eve festivities begin, we will be looking at cloudy skies and chilly temperatures.

The first day of 2019 looks nice with partly sunny skies and mild temperatures. A cold front changes our weather pattern on Wednesday bringing in cooler air and more rain. We may actually hit our high temperature in the early morning hours on Wednesday. Temperatures should fall as we head into the afternoon. Rain continues into Thursday morning, but clears out by the afternoon hours.

Sunny skies take over the forecast as we head into the end of the week and into the weekend.

Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherone minute weatherweekend weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Cars washed away in flooding prompts water rescue
Don't miss these space events in 2019
Winter is here: Solstice marks shortest day of year
Tips to prevent snow shoveling injuries
More Weather
Top Stories
Texans clinch AFC South title after taking down Jaguars
Mother injured, 7-year-old killed during shooting
UH football parting ways with head coach Major Applewhite
Texans playoff scenarios heading into Week 17
Everything you need to know to buy Texans playoff tickets
Astros star gives fans a look at this 5-story Houston home
Former deputy accused of killing his mother and sister
Liquor store explains employee guidelines
Show More
Teen dies after running stop sign and crashing into wall
Man charged for allegedly setting Dollar General on fire
Massive fire destroys home and vehicles in southwest Houston
Woman stabbed multiple times by Tinder date
Man arrested for attempting to steal 70-foot yacht
More News