Houston Weather: Rain ending this evening, more coming Tuesday

ABC13 meteorologist Rachel Briers is tracking storms that could bring small hail and gusty winds to southeast Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Showers and thunderstorms are moving out of Houston this evening, but don't put away your umbrella just yet. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says another round of showers and thunderstorms is expected Tuesday as a warm front pushes in from the Gulf.

Small hail will once again be possible on Tuesday, but most storms will stay below severe levels. Travis says the morning will start with generally light showers that will blossom into thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. As the warm, humid air rolls over the cool waters nears the coast, thick sea fog is likely to redevelop during the day.

Small rain chances will continue through much of the week along with milder temps. A weak cold front will sneak in Thursday, but our next strong cold front is expected to move through sometime on Saturday. Travis says this one will likely send temperatures back into the 30s next week, but it's too soon to say whether or not we'll get a late season freeze.

