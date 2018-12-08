The flooding rains are over but rivers are still rising. Kingwood, you're okay, but the West Fork of the San Jacinto River will reach *MAJOR* flood stage later this morning. It will crest over 15' below Harvey levels. We are live: https://t.co/pAd8BkkGvb pic.twitter.com/q54ZR2MhmB — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) December 8, 2018

Rain is ending, but the rivers are rising in southeast Texas.Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the threat of flash flooding is over now that the heavy rains have moved east of Texas. Scattered light-to-moderate showers will continue off and on into the afternoon, then it should dry up this evening.It will take several days for area rivers to drain after the widespread 4-6" that fell across the region. Travis says the West Fork of the San Jacinto River near Humble and the Trinity River near Liberty will be of greatest concern.Temps today will hover in the upper 40s with the clouds going nowhere. Sunday looks even colder now with highs remaining in the 40s.Travis says sunshine will return into abundance Monday, but with the clear sky, expect morning lows in the 30s Monday and Tuesday. The next storm to bring us rain looks to arrive around Thursday of next week.