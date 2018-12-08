WEATHER

Houston Weather: Cloudy, cold and damp the rest of today

EMBED </>More Videos

Heavy storms caused street flooding in some Houston area neighborhood Saturday morning.

Street flooding and bayou flooding possible across Houston
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Rain is ending, but the rivers are rising in southeast Texas.

Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the threat of flash flooding is over now that the heavy rains have moved east of Texas. Scattered light-to-moderate showers will continue off and on into the afternoon, then it should dry up this evening.

It will take several days for area rivers to drain after the widespread 4-6" that fell across the region. Travis says the West Fork of the San Jacinto River near Humble and the Trinity River near Liberty will be of greatest concern.


Temps today will hover in the upper 40s with the clouds going nowhere. Sunday looks even colder now with highs remaining in the 40s.

Travis says sunshine will return into abundance Monday, but with the clear sky, expect morning lows in the 30s Monday and Tuesday. The next storm to bring us rain looks to arrive around Thursday of next week.

Check the radar in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherone minute weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Drivers forced to abandon vehicles on Houston flooded roads
RISING WATER: Heavy rain sends creeks over their banks
Check bayou and rainfall levels in your neighborhood
Holiday events cancelled or changed due to weather concerns
More Weather
Top Stories
Flood crews find submerged cars stranded in water overnight
Drivers forced to abandon vehicles on Houston flooded roads
Homeless man rescued from high water near downtown Houston
STREET FLOODING: High water locations on Houston-area roads
How to find your vehicle after it's been towed
HFD makes first water rescue in new high water vehicles
RISING WATER: Heavy rain sends creeks over their banks
TN
Show More
Suspect charged in kidnapping, murder of 13-year-old girl
Fire erupts at popular Baba Yega cafe in Montrose
Check bayou and rainfall levels in your neighborhood
Houston-area real-time conditions map
Baskin-Robbins worker saves coworker and fights off robber
More News