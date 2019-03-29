Houston Weather: Rain chances the next four days

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Could the end of our oak pollen problems be near? Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says we'll have four straight days with at least a slim chance for rain as a powerful cold front blows through Houston.That first slim rain chance arrives Friday morning as a weak disturbance tracks over humid Gulf air. If you miss the rain Friday, Travis says your next opportunity is late Saturday afternoon as a strong cold front blows into Houston.This cold front will likely bring a thin band of showers and isolated thunderstorms into Houston just before sunset Saturday. Travis says temperatures will drop significantly behind the front, from Saturday's high near 80 to Sunday morning's low in the 40s.Cool rain showers could linger into Sunday with more possible Monday as temps struggle to climb into the upper 50s. Low temperatures next week will drop into the 40s with some communities north of Houston possibly dipping into the 30s.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.