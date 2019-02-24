WEATHER

Houston Weather: Rain chances return to the forecast this week

EMBED </>More Videos

The cloud cover is on its way out which should lead to a sunny & cool Sunday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It ended up being a gorgeous Sunday. Enjoy all of the sunshine today because the clouds will be rolling back in this week.

We should still see some sunshine during the morning and afternoon Monday, but more cloud cover will roll in during the evening hours. We could also see a few isolated showers roll towards the coast in the late afternoon and evening.

EMBED More News Videos

Showers and thunderstorms could impact the Rodeo Parade | Here's the forecast from Travis Herzog.



Rain chances continue to increase as we head into Tuesday. We're expecting scattered showers during the day so an umbrella will be necessary. Slight chances of rain continue through much of the week and temperatures start to warm back up into the 70s midweek.

Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherone minute weatherweekend weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Storm dropping snow on Las Vegas; 1 inch reported at airport
Why is it so quiet after a snowfall?
Going to rodeo cookoff? Don't forget umbrellas and coats!
18 trillion gallons of water soak California during storms
More Weather
Top Stories
Atlas Air: 3 killed in Boeing 767 crash in Chambers Co.
Sheriff: No likely survivors in jetliner crash near Houston
Oscars 2019: Hollywood's biggest night is here!
Twin toddlers found unresponsive in backyard pool in Texas
Army dad surprises wife in NICU after birth of their twins
3 children in danger after being abducted in Killeen
Driver slams into DPS patrol car, killing tow truck driver
Vigil held for 12-year-old who died in Dallas gas explosion
Show More
Dove offering $5K grant to dads without paid paternity leave
Man shot and killed, teens detained in northwest Harris Co.
Khloe Kardashian denies rumors that she's 'The Bachelorette'
Katy supports burned dog found with fireworks taped to back
Woman banned from Tinder for posing with hunted animal
More News