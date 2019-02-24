Houston Weather: Rain chances return to the forecast this week

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5152373" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Showers and thunderstorms could impact the Rodeo Parade | Here's the forecast from Travis Herzog.

It ended up being a gorgeous Sunday. Enjoy all of the sunshine today because the clouds will be rolling back in this week.We should still see some sunshine during the morning and afternoon Monday, but more cloud cover will roll in during the evening hours. We could also see a few isolated showers roll towards the coast in the late afternoon and evening.Rain chances continue to increase as we head into Tuesday. We're expecting scattered showers during the day so an umbrella will be necessary. Slight chances of rain continue through much of the week and temperatures start to warm back up into the 70s midweek.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.