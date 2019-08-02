HOUSTON WEATHER: Rain chances climb through the weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Rain chances will be on the rise again as we go through the weekend. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says a pocket of deep moisture currently over the Plains will rotate into southeast Texas over the next few days.Friday will be mostly dry in the morning, then look out for a few strong thunderstorms to erupt in the afternoon heat. An upper air disturbance will arrive with the deeper moisture Saturday and Sunday, boosting rain chances even higher. This will keep high temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s for the weekend.Lingering downpours will be possible for the first half of the work week, then a heat ridge will build over Texas, possibly giving us our hottest temperatures so far this summer. We've hit 97 degrees several times, but even if we hit 98 next week, it will be the latest in the summer we've hit 98 since at least 2007. Travis says the last time Houston enjoyed a summer below 98 degrees was in 1992.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.