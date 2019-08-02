Weather

HOUSTON WEATHER: Rain chances climb through the weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Rain chances will be on the rise again as we go through the weekend. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says a pocket of deep moisture currently over the Plains will rotate into southeast Texas over the next few days.

Friday will be mostly dry in the morning, then look out for a few strong thunderstorms to erupt in the afternoon heat. An upper air disturbance will arrive with the deeper moisture Saturday and Sunday, boosting rain chances even higher. This will keep high temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s for the weekend.

Lingering downpours will be possible for the first half of the work week, then a heat ridge will build over Texas, possibly giving us our hottest temperatures so far this summer. We've hit 97 degrees several times, but even if we hit 98 next week, it will be the latest in the summer we've hit 98 since at least 2007. Travis says the last time Houston enjoyed a summer below 98 degrees was in 1992.

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties

SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherone minute weather
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shooters wanted in rapper's killing in NW Houston
Woman gets purse stolen while visiting brother's grave
Girl, 10, crashes mom's SUV while attempting to go to McDonald's
Restaurant sued over sex assault allegations for 2nd time in 1 year
Mice run rampant inside Popeyes restaurant: video
Texas pet owners, beware: Flea-borne Typhus cases on the rise
Texas ready to fund full day Pre-K at all public schools
Show More
Saoirse Kennedy Hill dies at 22
Discovery Green brings culture and community to Houston this fall
This hidden Houston store offers huge discounts
James Harden's JH-Town Weekend returns for third year
How to file a claim in the ExxonMobil Baytown fire
More TOP STORIES News