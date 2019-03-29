Weather

Houston Weather: Rain chance, big temp drop this weekend

EMBED <>More Videos

Houston Weather: Rain chances the next four days

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Could the end of our oak pollen problems be near? Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says we'll have four straight days with at least a slim chance for rain as a powerful cold front blows through Houston.

That first slim rain chance arrives Friday morning as a weak disturbance tracks over humid Gulf air. If you miss the rain Friday, Travis says your next opportunity is late Saturday afternoon as a strong cold front blows into Houston.

This cold front will likely bring a thin band of showers and isolated thunderstorms into Houston just before sunset Saturday. Travis says temperatures will drop significantly behind the front, from Saturday's high near 80 to Sunday morning's low in the 40s.

Cool rain showers could linger into Sunday with more possible Monday as temps struggle to climb into the upper 50s. Low temperatures next week will drop into the 40s with some communities north of Houston possibly dipping into the 30s.

Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!



SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweekend weatherweatherone minute weather
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Firefighters ask judge to end Prop B legal battles
Sandy Hook moms bring safety summit to help Santa Fe victims
Convicted felon hired as a Ft. Bend Co. deputy constable
I-10 trouble: All lanes downtown to close this weekend
Houston Humane Society receives dozens of Rottweiler mix dogs
San Jacinto Day festival canceled after TC facility fire
Supreme Court blocks 'Texas 7' gang member's execution
Show More
DEA looking for contractors to burn marijuana in Houston
Harris Co. judge runs her courtroom a little differently
CRUSH CITY: Astros' bats wake up in opening day win
Cici's Pizza challenges you to eat 28-inch pizza to win $500
Mom lets 12-year-old son drive car on Gulf Freeway
More TOP STORIES News