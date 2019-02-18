WEATHER

Houston Weather: Prepare for a cold, wet morning commute

Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says moisture moving back in this evening will bring back clouds, then rain as we head toward Tuesday morning.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Prepare for a sloppy, cold Tuesday in Houston. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says moisture moving back in tonight will eventually bring widespread light showers for Tuesday morning's commute.


These will be widespread light-to-moderate rain showers that will occur off-and-on for most of the day. No severe weather nor any flooding rains are expected at this time. That said, the roads will be wet most of the day. A steady northeast wind will keep temperatures cold, only making it to the upper 40s and low 50s.

Travis says the rain should diminish pretty quickly Tuesday evening, and we should even get an appearance of the sun again Wednesday as the atmosphere dries out behind a cool front. But it's right back to cold, wet weather Thursday with more rain Friday and Saturday as a warm front pushes in from the Gulf.

For the Rodeo parade Saturday morning, we're expecting warm, humid weather with a chance for light showers. Strong thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon, well after the parade has ended. Sunday is looking dry with sunshine as another cold front blows into Houston, but you guessed it. More rain is in the forecast by Monday as the front pushes back in from the Gulf.

