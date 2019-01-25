WEATHER

Houston Weather: Pleasant weekend, another arctic front next week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Milder afternoons are in the forecast now through Monday. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says highs will approach 70 degrees over the weekend, especially on Sunday as the sun comes out in full force. Thicker clouds and a isolated rain showers Saturday will keep highs in the mid 60s.

Temperatures will again reach around 70 on Monday ahead of a strong cold front blasting in Monday night.

There will be some moisture overlapping with the cold air, but right now we do not expect any strong storms. It's too early to determine if there will be any wintry precipitation with this cold front, but we are confident we'll get at least one night of freezing temperatures after it passes through.

