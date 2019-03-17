HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It has been a nice St.Patrick's Day with partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures. It will be another chilly night with temperatures dropping down into the 40s.
Tomorrow, we should still see a good amount of cloud cover but we'll be looking at mostly sunny skies by Tuesday. The sunshine should continue through much of the week before a storm system approaches at the end of the week. Rain chances go up heading into the weekend.
Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Houston Weather: Pleasant weather for the week ahead
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News