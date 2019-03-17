Weather

Houston Weather: Pleasant weather for the week ahead

Tonight into tomorrow, we're expecting partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures. Tomorrow we will start in the 40s and rise up into the mid to upper 60s

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It has been a nice St.Patrick's Day with partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures. It will be another chilly night with temperatures dropping down into the 40s.

Tomorrow, we should still see a good amount of cloud cover but we'll be looking at mostly sunny skies by Tuesday. The sunshine should continue through much of the week before a storm system approaches at the end of the week. Rain chances go up heading into the weekend.

