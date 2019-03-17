Houston Weather: Pleasant weather for the week ahead

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It has been a nice St.Patrick's Day with partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures. It will be another chilly night with temperatures dropping down into the 40s.Tomorrow, we should still see a good amount of cloud cover but we'll be looking at mostly sunny skies by Tuesday. The sunshine should continue through much of the week before a storm system approaches at the end of the week. Rain chances go up heading into the weekend.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.