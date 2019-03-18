Houston Weather: Pleasant temps, monitoring the smoke

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Our weather team is keeping a close eye on the trajectory of the ITC plant fire smoke plume and all the pollution sensors across Houston. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says he expects the plume to descend from 4,000 feet down to 300-400 feet by sunrise Tuesday. Winds at the level of the smoke plume will generally keep blowing westward along the I-10 corridor. During the day, the smoke plume should rise again and turn northwest toward the HWY 290 corridor as the winds shift.If not for the smoke plume we'd be raving about the otherwise nice weather. Away from the smoke you can expect lots of sunshine, cool mornings in the 40s, and pleasant afternoons in the 70s through Thursday.Rain chances return this weekend as another weather system approaches from the west. Travis says scattered storms are possible both Saturday and Sunday.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.