Houston Weather: Patchy frost possible tonight

Temperatures will drop to near freezing in some areas north and west of Houston tonight. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says it'll be a light freeze but tender tropical plants will be stressed by the cold weather.Near normal temps can be expected on Wednesday ahead of the next storm arriving Thursday.We could see thunderstorms again Thursday morning, but this time rainfall accumulations will generally stay below 1". After the storms clear it will turn windy Thursday afternoon with gusts exceeding 30 mph from the northwest.