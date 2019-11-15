Weather

HOUSTON WEATHER: Patchy frost and fog tonight

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Sunshine returned as promised Friday, but now that the clouds have cleared out, temperatures will plummet overnight. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says patchy frost and fog are likely to develop by sunrise Saturday, especially north and west of Houston.

Both Saturday and Sunday morning will feature chilly temps but the afternoons will be nice and mild.

Clouds return Sunday ahead of our next front, but this one is coming from the Pacific, not the arctic. That means temperatures will stay in a pleasant range for much of next week with highs generally in the 70s.

The next chance for rain won't materialize until we get closer to next weekend. Travis says a cold front blowing in late Thursday or Friday will bring unsettled weather for a few days. Temperatures will cool off, but it won't be nearly as cold as anything we just experienced.

Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston

Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonone minute weather
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Santa Fe HS shooting suspect declared unfit to stand trial
Tour the hospital where accused killers go for mental treatment
Kanye West and choir perform for Harris Co. jail inmates
Rodney Reed execution blocked indefinitely by Court of Criminal Appeals
Houstonian pleads guilty in college admissions scandal
2 drivers killed on South Loop while checking on minor wreck
Doctors warn about dangers and spread of eyelash lice
Show More
Don't torch your turkey! Avoid a frying disaster this season
26 kids found in basement behind false wall at Colorado day care
Deals and discounts on Disney+
Uber driver refuses to pick up woman in wheelchair
Pompeo jokes about 'quid pro quo', dodges impeachment questions
More TOP STORIES News