WEATHER

Houston Weather: One more cold morning before it gets warmer

EMBED </>More Videos

Highs today will reach the upper 50s this afternoon.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's going to be another cold morning in Houston before a big warm up takes over for about a week.

Clouds blowing in this morning will prevent us from getting below freezing with most locations dipping into the mid-30s.

These clouds are part of an upper-level weather disturbance, and if there is enough moisture to work with the cold air aloft, a few snow flurries could reach the ground around sunrise Wednesday. If this were to occur, everything would melt on contact and not accumulate.

If you're sick of the cold weather, you're in luck as temperatures climb well into this 70s this weekend and the first half of next week. As we transition toward warmer weather, we can expect at least a small rain chance every day starting Thursday. When the warm, humid air crosses over the cooler shelf waters, thick sea fog will also be possible near the coast, especially early next week.

Right now it looks like the next cold front won't reach us until next Wednesday at the earliest.
Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
