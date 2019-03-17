Houston Weather: Cool weather for St. Patrick's Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Happy St. Patrick's Day! Today will be nicer than Saturday. Collin says highs could reach into the upper 60's by later Sunday afternoon.We started off chilly in spots, but we should see more sun heading into the afternoon. We could see a few showers near the coast but most of us will stay dry.We have a great forecast coming up for this next week. We are expecting partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures for much of the week. Rain chances go up as we head into next weekend, including a few thunderstorms.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.