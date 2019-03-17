Weather

Houston Weather: Cool weather for St. Patrick's Day

We will start off chilly on Sunday, but we should see some sun heading into the afternoon.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Happy St. Patrick's Day! Today will be nicer than Saturday. Collin says highs could reach into the upper 60's by later Sunday afternoon.

We started off chilly in spots, but we should see more sun heading into the afternoon. We could see a few showers near the coast but most of us will stay dry.

We have a great forecast coming up for this next week. We are expecting partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures for much of the week. Rain chances go up as we head into next weekend, including a few thunderstorms.

