More soupy fog could greet you out the door Monday morning. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the fog will be thickest near the coast, and sea fog will remain an issue until our next cold front arrives Thursday.Ahead of this front, Travis says high temperatures will challenge record highs in the low 80s. There will be a small chance of rain Monday through Wednesday as the jet stream sends clouds and weak disturbances over Houston.The next cold front is expected to arrive late Thursday. Travis says this front will bring a round of showers and thunderstorms, blow away the sea fog, and drop high temperatures into the 40s and 50s for a couple of days.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.