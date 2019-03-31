Weather

Houston Weather: Near record cold to start April

Low temperatures will be in the 40s the next several nights.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Near record cold temperatures are in the forecast Monday and Tuesday. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says you'll want your warm winter jacket out the door Monday with temperatures near 40-degrees and wind chill readings in the upper 30s.

While you might catch some morning sunshine, a disturbance passing through the jet stream will bring a small chance of showers and even a few thunderstorms by noon. Travis says a few of the stronger storms north of Houston could even contain pea-size hail. This disturbance will clear out by 6PM, leading to even colder temperatures Tuesday morning.

If Houston's low touches 38-degrees Tuesday morning, it will tie the record low set in 1996. Tuesday afternoon will be lovely with sunshine, which Travis says will be the best weather of the week. Two more storm systems rolling into Houston will bring back warmer temps and a chance for thunderstorms Thursday and again over the weekend.

