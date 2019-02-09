Houston Weather: Much warmer Sunday

This cold spell is almost over. It'll be cloudy with temps in the 40s overnight. Rain chances will stay on the low side.A warm front will blow through Houston during the middle morning hours Sunday. Temps will soar to the upper 60s by the mid-afternoon hours. Even though the clouds will stay fairly thick, rain chances will stay low at 20%. Sea fog will likely return to Galveston Sunday night, making for a foggy morning commute.This time the sea fog will clear out in only a day or two as another cold front moves in Monday night. This front isn't expected to be as strong as the one that arrived this week, so things look mild, not cold for Valentine's Day. A few rain showers are even possible as the Gulf breeze returns.We'll be watching more cold air building in western Canada that could reach us the weekend after Valentine's Day, so don't plant those spring gardens just yet.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.