WEATHER

Houston Weather: Much warmer Sunday

EMBED </>More Videos

We had a cold Saturday, but the warmth returns Sunday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
This cold spell is almost over. It'll be cloudy with temps in the 40s overnight. Rain chances will stay on the low side.

A warm front will blow through Houston during the middle morning hours Sunday. Temps will soar to the upper 60s by the mid-afternoon hours. Even though the clouds will stay fairly thick, rain chances will stay low at 20%. Sea fog will likely return to Galveston Sunday night, making for a foggy morning commute.

This time the sea fog will clear out in only a day or two as another cold front moves in Monday night. This front isn't expected to be as strong as the one that arrived this week, so things look mild, not cold for Valentine's Day. A few rain showers are even possible as the Gulf breeze returns.

We'll be watching more cold air building in western Canada that could reach us the weekend after Valentine's Day, so don't plant those spring gardens just yet.
Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherone minute weatherweekend weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
More than 100 rescued after being snowed in at ski lodge
Electric car range could be affected by cold temperatures
FROM 82° TO 45°: Two cold fronts coming Thursday
Dense sea fog blowing in again on Tuesday
More Weather
Top Stories
Mom and son survive crash with suspected speed racer
'Captain Marvel' gets throwback website poking fun at '90s
Meet the Uber driver behind the 'wildest party ride'
Man fatally shot in the head at SW Houston home
Lawsuit alleges student beaten with belt at school
Gory scene found at apartment of scholar's accused killer
Train strikes and kills pedestrian in Houston's East End
Inmate falls through ceiling trying to escape from jail
Show More
Mumps outbreak confirmed at ICE detention facility
Joy Behar, 'The View' host, under fire for use of blackface
O'Rourke joining border rally opposing Trump appearance
Thieves swipe suitcase and $700 from car parked in driveway
Ex-inmate crochets caps for cancer patients in need
More News