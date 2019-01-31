WEATHER

Houston Weather: Mostly Dry Friday, Rain Returns Saturday

Here's a look at your future weather forecast with meteorologist Travis.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The disturbance that brought widespread showers south of I-10 has moved into the Gulf, taking most of the rain along with it. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says temperatures will hold steady in the mid 50s, and with the high humidity, patches of dense fog could form Friday morning, especially northwest of Houston.

It still looks like our atmosphere will be drier for Friday, but plenty of clouds will stick around as temperatures get closer to 70. A fast-moving disturbance coming in Saturday will bring back a better chance of showers and even a few rumbles of thunder.

If you're sick of the cold weather, you're in luck as temperatures climb well into the 70s by Sunday. Travis says when the warm, humid air crosses over the cooler shelf waters of the Gulf, thick sea fog will form near the coast and may linger for several days around Galveston Island and the bays.

Right now it looks like the next cold front won't reach us until after Wednesday. That's when the sea fog will disperse and high temperatures will dip back into the 50s.
