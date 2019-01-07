WEATHER

Houston Weather: Mostly cloudy but not much rain today

David Tillman has your one-minute weather forecast.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
After a beautiful weekend across southeast Texas, Monday will be mostly cloudy with very low rain chances. Temps will make it to the mild 70s at most locations.

In addition to more cloud cover, we could also see a shower ahead of a weak cold front that will move through our area Tuesday evening. Most areas will again stay dry.

Drier, cooler weather returns on Wednesday. Then another front will give us a better chance for rain on Friday and Saturday.

