WEATHER

Houston Weather: Mostly cloudy and mild on Monday

EMBED </>More Videos

Here is Meteorolgist David Tillman with your one-minute weather forecast.

Mostly cloudy skies Monday with partial clearing in the late afternoon
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Fairly thick clouds will only allow our temps to fall to around 50 overnight. Those same clouds will begin to clear Monday afternoon. That means we'll have another beautiful afternoon.

Our next storms system may give us a shower late Tuesday. Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning could be wet but Wednesday afternoon will be dry and sunny.

Strong northwesterly winds will affect the area on Thursday. Most of us are expecting wind speeds in between 15 to 30 mph. You can expect much cooler weather then as well.
Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherone minute weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Geminids peak tonight: Here's when to watch
How earthquakes are measured
Lake Conroe to reopen after heavy rain and debris forced closure
Rising of San Jacinto River due to rainfall leaves many nervous
More Weather
Top Stories
Man accused of setting house fire with family inside
Miss Spain first transgender contestant for Miss Universe
10 must-see Christmas lights displays in Houston
COOL AND CLOUDY: Temperatures sliding through the 50s this evening
Thieves try to steal $1,200 of beef, pork, and shrimp from Kroger
Rapper Offset interrupts Cardi B's performance
Nurse deported last year reunited with family for holidays
Undefeated North Shore faces Duncanville for state title
Show More
Man buys more than 1,000 toys for church after donations stolen
Son finds remains of father who died in 1961 in basement
Hillary Clinton pens letter to 8-year-old who lost election
Disney Channel actor accused of trying to meet teen for sex
Trainer seeks answers after K-9 officer dumped at animal shelter
More News