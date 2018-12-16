Houston Weather: Mostly cloudy and mild on Monday

Fairly thick clouds will only allow our temps to fall to around 50 overnight. Those same clouds will begin to clear Monday afternoon. That means we'll have another beautiful afternoon.Our next storms system may give us a shower late Tuesday. Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning could be wet but Wednesday afternoon will be dry and sunny.Strong northwesterly winds will affect the area on Thursday. Most of us are expecting wind speeds in between 15 to 30 mph. You can expect much cooler weather then as well.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.