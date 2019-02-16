WEATHER

Houston Weather: Mostly cloudy and cool overnight

Confidence is increasing that this front will pass through most of southeast Texas and drop our highs at least 10 degrees from Friday's highs.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A cold front rolled through part of the area today bringing a wide range of temperatures to the area. This front will continue to hang out over us heading into the overnight hours. We could see a few showers develop this evening but chances are slim. Another round of sea fog will be possible late tonight but another front will move in tomorrow morning pushing out the fog. As the front rolls through, we could see a few showers develop. This front won't change temperatures much tomorrow with most of us rising into the 60s and a few of us into the low 70s.


Rain chances continue as we head into next week. The best chance of rain on Monday will be along the coast. Rain chances go up heading into Monday evening. The best chance of rain this week is expected to be on Tuesday with thunderstorms likely for much of the area.
