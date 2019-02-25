WEATHER

Houston Weather: More showers and thunderstorms Tuesday

Rain is winding down this evening, but another round of showers and thunderstorms is coming for us Tuesday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Grab your umbrella again Tuesday. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says more showers and thunderstorms are expected as a warm front pushes in from the Gulf.

Small hail will once again be possible, but most storms will stay below severe levels. Travis says the morning will start with generally light showers that will blossom into thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. As the warm, humid air rolls over the cool waters nears the coast, thick sea fog is likely to redevelop during the day in our coastal communities.

Small rain chances will continue through much of the week along with milder temps. A weak cold front will sneak in late Thursday, but our next strong cold front is expected to move through sometime on Saturday. Travis says this one will likely send temperatures back into the 30s next week, but it's too soon to say whether or not we'll get a late season freeze.

