Houston Weather: More showers Saturday, sea fog and sun Sunday

A big warm up is on the way, bringing back a chance of rain and thick sea fog along the coast by this weekend.

Sea fog is already back to Galveston, and fog will continue to be a problem the next few days, especially along the coast. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says rain will also return Saturday as a jet stream disturbance draws in warm Gulf air, bringing scattered showers in the afternoon and evening.

Sunday looks drier and even warmer with highs reaching the middle 70s as sunshine breaks through the clouds. When the warm, humid air crosses over the cooler shelf waters of the Gulf, even thicker sea fog will form near the coast and may linger for several days around Galveston Island and the bays.

Elita says look out for showers Saturday, but things will dry out by Sunday.



Right now it looks like the next cold front won't reach us until late in the week. That's when the sea fog will disperse and high temperatures will dip back into the 50s.
