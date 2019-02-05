NEW: Dense Fog Advisory now out for our coastal regions (surprise, surprise). This sea fog is getting old, but we do have changes coming as early as tomorrow. Stronger winds will thin it out, then a front Thursday blows it away! https://t.co/hwzcFqoSkj pic.twitter.com/ptSJiC8QpW — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) February 5, 2019

Another dense fog advisory is in effect for our coastal regions until 11AM Wednesday.Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the fog may not be as big of an issue for Houston Wednesday morning as the winds pick up in speed ahead of our next cold front. Stronger winds help thin out the fog, but it won't be until our next cold front arrives Thursday that the sea fog completely blows away.Ahead of this front, high temperatures will challenge record highs in the low 80s Wednesday afternoon. There will be a small chance of rain as the jet stream sends clouds and weak disturbances over Houston, but Travis says that chance is only 20%.The next cold front is expected to arrive Thursday afternoon. This front will bring a round of showers, blow away the sea fog, and drop high temperatures into the 40s and 50s for a couple of days. There is a small chance that light frozen precipitation could fall north of Houston Friday, but right now it looks like there won't be any travel impacts if anything frozen reaches the ground.Travis says the weekend starts cold, but milder weather is expected Sunday. As humid air rolls back in Sunday night, sea fog may redevelop near the coast.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.