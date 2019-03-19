Houston Weather: Monitoring smoke as winds slow down tonight

If not for the smoke plume we'd be raving about the otherwise nice weather. Away from the smoke you can expect lots of sunshine, cool mornings in the 40s, and pleasant afternoons in the 70s through Thursday.
Rain chances return this weekend as another weather system approaches from the west. Scattered storms are possible Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Travis says another stretch of pleasant spring weather is likely to follow after the storms clear Monday.
