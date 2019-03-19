Houston Weather: Monitoring smoke as winds slow down tonight

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Our weather team is keeping a close eye on the trajectory of the ITC plant fire smoke plume and all the pollution sensors across Houston. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the winds will slow down tonight, then change directions Wednesday afternoon, possibly allowing higher levels of pollutants to reach the ground.If not for the smoke plume we'd be raving about the otherwise nice weather. Away from the smoke you can expect lots of sunshine, cool mornings in the 40s, and pleasant afternoons in the 70s through Thursday.Rain chances return this weekend as another weather system approaches from the west. Scattered storms are possible Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Travis says another stretch of pleasant spring weather is likely to follow after the storms clear Monday.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.