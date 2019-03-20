Houston Weather: Monitoring smoke and the first day of Spring!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Our weather team is keeping a close eye on the trajectory of the ITC plant fire smoke plume and all the pollution sensors across Houston. Collin Myers says that even though the fires are reported out this morning, low-level winds will move the smoke/residual chemicals up to around 2,500-6,000ft and spread west towards Brenham and overspread many parts of the western metro.If not for the smoke plume we'd be raving about the otherwise nice weather. Spring begins this evening at 4:58pm central! Away from the smoke you can expect lots of sunshine, cool mornings in the 40s, and pleasant afternoons in the 70s through Thursday.Rain chances return this weekend as another weather system approaches from the west. Scattered storms are possible Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Collin says another stretch of pleasant spring weather is likely to follow after the storms clear Monday.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.