Houston Weather: Milder temps Friday, Rain Returns Saturday

The disturbance that brought widespread showers south of I-10 has moved into the Gulf, taking most of the rain along with it. Temperatures will rise into the middle 60s this afternoon and you may even catch a little sunshine.A fast-moving disturbance coming in Saturday will bring back a better chance of showers and even a few rumbles of thunder. Sunday looks drier and even warmer with highs reaching the middle 70s.If you're sick of the cold weather, you're in luck as temperatures climb well into the 70s by Sunday. When the warm, humid air crosses over the cooler shelf waters of the Gulf, thick sea fog will form near the coast and may linger for several days around Galveston Island and the bays.Right now it looks like the next cold front won't reach us until after Wednesday. That's when the sea fog will disperse and high temperatures will dip back into the 50s.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.