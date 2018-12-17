Houston Weather: Mild Monday, Dense Fog Tonight

The lovely weather from the weekend continues today. It'll just be a little cloudier and a little warmer with highs near 70. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the clouds will clear out by evening, setting the stage for dense fog to develop Tuesday morning.Our next storm system brings a chance for showers Tuesday evening, which will get heavier before sunrise Wednesday. The streets might be wet for the morning drive, but it should clear up for the afternoon.Travis says another round of gusty northwest winds will affect Houston on Thursday. Most of us are expecting wind speeds in between 20 to 30 mph with gusts above 40 mph.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.