WEATHER

Houston Weather: Messy but warmer weather Friday

It's a wet, cloudy and cold Thursday!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Get ready for more messy weather Friday morning. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says a warm front over the Gulf is getting closer to Houston, and that will keep a dreary sky in place throughout the night. Expect drizzle, mist, fog, and rain showers off and on until the front passes through Friday afternoon.

Travis says once the front clears Houston, temps will quickly warm into the 70s and the sun might even poke out. Sea fog will continue to linger around Galveston as the warm, humid air blows over the cooler shelf waters.

ABC13 meteorologist Elita Loresca takes a look at what to expect from the weather tonight during the rodeo cook-off.



For the Rodeo parade Saturday morning, we're expecting warm, humid weather with a chance for showers. A round of thunderstorms is also possible late in the morning as our next cool front arrives. The early arrival of the front will dry things out pretty quickly Saturday afternoon, so any outdoor plans Saturday evening will likely be okay. Sunday is looking gorgeous with sunshine and pleasant temperatures. This pleasant weather will continue into Monday morning, but rain chances will return Monday night.

