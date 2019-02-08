Houston Weather: Light rain/sleet mix moving out

Light showers mixed with sleet continue lifting north and away from Houston this evening. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says everything is melting on impact with the warm ground, so the roadways should be okay.Temperatures in most places will hover above freezing through the night, but another round of light rain mixed with some sleet could blow overhead from about 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday.Otherwise it will be another cold, cloudy day in the 40s Saturday, followed by milder weather Sunday. As the mild, muggy air continues to blow in Sunday night, Travis says sea fog will likely return to Galveston by Monday morning at the latest.We won't have to wait long before another front moves in Tuesday. This front isn't expected to be as strong, so things look mild, not cold for Valentine's Day. A few rain showers are even possible as the Gulf breeze returns.Travis says we'll be watching more cold air building in western Canada that could reach us the weekend after Valentine's Day, so don't plant those spring gardens just yet.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.