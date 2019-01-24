WEATHER

Houston Weather: Light freeze, frost this morning

Prepare for a cold, frosty morning on Thursday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Now that the sky has cleared out and the winds are slowing down, a widespread light freeze with a thick frost is likely by sunrise Thursday.

Thursday afternoon looks beautiful with sunshine and temps warming into the upper 50s. Another cold front will quickly blow in early Friday morning, but with no moisture to work with, it will pass through dry. Showers will develop southwest of Houston Saturday closer to the front that will be stalled out over the Gulf.

The parade of cold fronts will continue next week as a strong surge of cold air reaches Houston Tuesday. There will be some moisture overlapping with the cold air, but right now we do not expect any strong storms. It's too early to determine if there will be any chance of wintry precipitation with this cold front, but we are confident we'll get at least one night of freezing temperatures after it passes through.

