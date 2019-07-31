Weather

HOUSTON WEATHER: Less rain, more heat Thursday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Our rain chances will continue dropping as the weekend nears allowing heat levels to rise. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the rain chance on Thursday will drop to 20% as temps climb into the mid 90s.

Our rain chance will drop to less than 20% Friday, but an upper air disturbance approaching Saturday and Sunday will bring back a small chance of afternoon downpours over the weekend. After that clears our sky Monday, Travis says a heat ridge will build over Texas, possibly giving us our hottest temperatures so far this summer. We've managed to hit 97-degrees several times, but even if we hit 98 next week, it will be the latest in the summer we've hit 98 since at least 2007. Travis says the last time Houston enjoyed a summer below 98-degrees was in 1992.

