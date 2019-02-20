Houston Weather: It's sunny again! Unfortunately, clouds and rain return tomorrow

A note to the wise, enjoy today's sunny, mild weather. Things will change again on Thursday.An abundance of sunshine is expected this afternoon. Under sunny skies, high temps will make it to the middle 60s.A warm front in the Gulf pushing back toward Houston will bring another round of cloudy, cool, wet weather Thursday. The warm front will push through Houston Thursday night, pushing highs closer to 80 Friday. A few strong thunderstorms are possible in the warmer air.For the Rodeo parade Saturday morning, we're expecting warm, humid weather with a chance for showers. A round of thunderstorms is possible closer to noon as our next front arrives. It now looks like this front will dry things out pretty quickly Saturday afternoon, so any outdoor plans Saturday evening will likely be okay. Sunday is looking gorgeous with sunshine and pleasant temperatures. Once again, the nice weather will last for about a day as more rain is in the forecast Monday as the front pushes back in from the Gulf.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.