Humidity and rain chances return this weekend

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5420923" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Houston's 'best weather ever' comes to an end and rain returns for weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was nice while it lasted. Our brief taste of fall humidity gets wiped out by the Gulf breeze. The weekend will feel more like typical Houston summer: Hot and humid with a chance for a cooling afternoon downpour.Rain chances increase to 30% this weekend as more moisture blows in. It could even rain first thing in the morning as the moisture levels rise. Then as the afternoon heat causes the muggy air to rise higher into the sky, additional showers and thunderstorms could develop before things quiet down during the evening.Even more widely scattered showers and storms will be possible Monday through Wednesday as moisture levels rise even more. The good news is temperatures will stay far away from 100-degree. On average Houston hits 100 by July 24th, but the hottest we've observed so far this summer is 97.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.