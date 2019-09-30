HOUSTON WEATHER: Heat and a few thundershowers are in your Monday forecast

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Heading into the work week, it will feel a lot like Summer with temperatures in the low 90s and feels like temperatures between 100-105. There may be a few cooling downpours, but chances will remain slim. This pattern should continue through the end of the week and into the weekend.
Next week looks to become more unsettled as a trough starts to dig through the region. This will bring a better chance for rain early next week and the potential for lower humidity as the winds shift from the southeast to the northeast.
