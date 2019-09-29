Weather

HOUSTON WEATHER: Heat and a couple of showers are in your Monday forecast

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Heading into the work week, it will feel a lot like Summer with temperatures in the low 90s and a couple of afternoon rain showers. This same pattern should continue through the end of the week and into next weekend.

A change in our weather pattern could be coming up as we head into this weekend. A large area of low pressure is expected to develop in the Gulf late this week. This low could turn our winds more northeasterly, and that shift in the wind should lower our humidity to more reasonable levels in the following week. The area of low pressure is expected to move to the east over towards Louisiana but it is something we will watch closely. We are also keeping an eye on any cold fronts that may want to move through the area. It's "possible" we could see a front try to roll in around the week of October 7, but it is too early to nail down timing.

