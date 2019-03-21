Houston Weather: Grab the sunglasses today...We're expecting a lot of sunshine

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Spring began yesterday and it will definitely feel like Spring today! A cool front rolled through last night pushing out the clouds. We are expecting sunny skies and warm temperatures as we head into the afternoon.Rain chances return this weekend as another weather system approaches from the west. Scattered storms are possible Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Another stretch of pleasant spring weather is likely to follow after the storms clear Monday.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.