Houston Weather: Grab the sunglasses today...We're expecting a lot of sunshine

Highs today reach the 70s, with a high of 74 around 4 p.m.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Spring began yesterday and it will definitely feel like Spring today! A cool front rolled through last night pushing out the clouds. We are expecting sunny skies and warm temperatures as we head into the afternoon.

Rain chances return this weekend as another weather system approaches from the west. Scattered storms are possible Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Another stretch of pleasant spring weather is likely to follow after the storms clear Monday.

