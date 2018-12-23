Houston Weather: Good travel weather around Texas through Christmas Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --After a beautiful weekend, we'll start to see changes develop Christmas Eve.
Onshore winds return overnight so look for clouds to return by the afternoon. A slight chance of rain is possible along with seasonal temperatures.
By Christmas Day, the sky turns mostly cloudy and with enough moisture in place, can't rule out a few showers. High temperatures will warm in the low 70s.
Most of Christmas week will be warmer than normal with a rain chance that grows after Christmas and the New Year, some spots perhaps with some heavier rainfall late week. We'll monitor it.
Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.