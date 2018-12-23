WEATHER

Houston Weather: Good travel weather around Texas through Christmas Day

A wind shift will bring seasonably cool weather to southeast Texas on Sunday.

Looking Ahead: Periods of heavy rain and strong storms possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
After a beautiful weekend, we'll start to see changes develop Christmas Eve.

Onshore winds return overnight so look for clouds to return by the afternoon. A slight chance of rain is possible along with seasonal temperatures.

By Christmas Day, the sky turns mostly cloudy and with enough moisture in place, can't rule out a few showers. High temperatures will warm in the low 70s.

Most of Christmas week will be warmer than normal with a rain chance that grows after Christmas and the New Year, some spots perhaps with some heavier rainfall late week. We'll monitor it.

