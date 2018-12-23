Houston Weather: Good travel weather around Texas through Christmas Day

After a beautiful weekend, we'll start to see changes develop Christmas Eve.Onshore winds return overnight so look for clouds to return by the afternoon. A slight chance of rain is possible along with seasonal temperatures.By Christmas Day, the sky turns mostly cloudy and with enough moisture in place, can't rule out a few showers. High temperatures will warm in the low 70s.Most of Christmas week will be warmer than normal with a rain chance that grows after Christmas and the New Year, some spots perhaps with some heavier rainfall late week. We'll monitor it.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.