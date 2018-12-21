Houston Weather: Good travel weather around Texas this weekend

While other parts of the country are dealing with heavy rain and snow, the weather is perfect for travel across Texas.Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller the sky will be mostly sunny Saturday in Houston. Southeast winds will warm temperatures into the low 70s.A quick moving cool front could produce an isolated shower early Sunday morning, but with limited moisture there will be limited rain. A wind shift will bring seasonably cool weather to southeast Texas on Sunday.Most of Christmas week will be warmer than normal with a rain chance that grows between Christmas and the New Year, some spots perhaps with some heavier rainfall late week. We'll monitor it.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.