Houston Weather: Good travel weather around Texas this weekend

Northwest winds are blowing cool, dry air into the Houston area.

Looking Ahead: Light rain possible in Houston on Christmas Day
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
While other parts of the country are dealing with heavy rain and snow, the weather is perfect for travel across Texas.

Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller the sky will be mostly sunny Saturday in Houston. Southeast winds will warm temperatures into the low 70s.

A quick moving cool front could produce an isolated shower early Sunday morning, but with limited moisture there will be limited rain. A wind shift will bring seasonably cool weather to southeast Texas on Sunday.

Most of Christmas week will be warmer than normal with a rain chance that grows between Christmas and the New Year, some spots perhaps with some heavier rainfall late week. We'll monitor it.

