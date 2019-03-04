Weather

Houston Weather: Freezing temperatures expected Tuesday morning

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Cold air has been filtering into SE Texas today keeping temperatures in the 30s for most of us. This afternoon we are expecting temperatures in the 30s with a few areas reaching up into the low 40s. We could also see a few light showers as we head into the afternoon. Some of these showers could have some sleet mixed in... travel should not be affected.

Temperatures will get even colder overnight Monday into Tuesday with much of the area experiencing at or below freezing temperatures. A freeze watch is in effect for late Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

It will be cool Tuesday and Wednesday, but we should see some sunshine both days. Cloud cover and warmer temperatures return in the second half of the week.

Meteorologist Elita Loresca says a freeze watch will go into effect late tonight and continue through 8 a.m. Tuesday.



