Houston Weather: Freezing temperatures expected Tuesday morning

Temperatures will get even colder overnight Monday into Tuesday with much of the area experiencing at or below freezing temperatures. A freeze watch is in effect for late Monday night into early Tuesday morning.
It will be cool Tuesday and Wednesday, but we should see some sunshine both days. Cloud cover and warmer temperatures return in the second half of the week.
