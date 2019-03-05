Houston Weather: Freeze warning tonight

LIGHT FREEZE: Keep people, pets, and plants warm tonight.— Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) March 5, 2019
HARD FREEZE: Wrap up the pipes, too.https://t.co/hwzcFqoSkj pic.twitter.com/o9zTaoJrV5
Sunshine should return Tuesday, but temperatures will only warm into the upper 40s and low 50s. Another light freeze is likely Wednesday morning.
Travis says a warming trend will kick in Thursday, which could launch us straight into severe weather season as early as this weekend. A powerful Pacific storm currently near Alaska is expected to swing into the southern plains Saturday, bringing a chance for strong thunderstorms all the way down to Houston.
