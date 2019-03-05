Weather

Houston Weather: Freeze warning through Tuesday

Highs today will reach the upper 40s.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for most of southeast Texas tonight. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says temperatures will fall below freezing everywhere except near the upper Texas coastline. A hard freeze is possible north of Houston. That's when temperatures drop below 25 degrees for more than two hours, putting exposed pipes at risk of bursting.



Sunshine should return Tuesday, but temperatures will only warm into the upper 40s and low 50s. Another light freeze is likely Wednesday morning.

Travis says a warming trend will kick in Thursday, which could launch us straight into severe weather season as early as this weekend. A powerful Pacific storm currently near Alaska is expected to swing into the southern plains Saturday, bringing a chance for strong thunderstorms all the way down to Houston.

Meteorologist Elita Loresca says a freeze watch will go into effect late tonight and continue through 8 a.m. Tuesday.



